Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $207,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 510,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $116.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 90.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

