Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. 9,197,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

