Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 283.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,088,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,386. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

