Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. 185,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

