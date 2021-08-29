Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,268,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,959,760.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock worth $167,029,830 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

