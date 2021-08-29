H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several brokerages have commented on HRUFF. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

