Hyman Charles D Has $513,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,398,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 191,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $110.35. 1,137,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

