Hyman Charles D Makes New $339,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 236,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.