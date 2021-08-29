Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 15th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

