Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 2,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

