Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.
Iberdrola stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 2,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.