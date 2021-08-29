Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Icade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.18 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Icade has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Get Icade alerts:

CDMGF stock opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.