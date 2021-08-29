Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Up 85.3% in August

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. Icanic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
Icanic Brands Company Profile
