iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 838,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

