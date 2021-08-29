iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $19.10.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
