IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $668.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

