Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,609,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,744,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $162.47 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

