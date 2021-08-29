Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

