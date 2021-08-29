Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE ETN opened at $170.03 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.