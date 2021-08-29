Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $691,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.85.

VMW stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

