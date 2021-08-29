Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $314.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.53. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

