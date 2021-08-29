Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

