Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

VNQ stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

