Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

