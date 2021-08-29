Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,032 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

