iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 62.0% in August

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the July 29th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMBI stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

