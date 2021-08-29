IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,707.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

IMI opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,740.96. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

