Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 59.1% in August

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

