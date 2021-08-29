Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 6,951 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.12. 558,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

