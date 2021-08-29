Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,211. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

