Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 794,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.79. 422,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.