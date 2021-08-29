Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 138,620 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,620 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 464,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,835. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

