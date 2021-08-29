Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.17% of Omnicell worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.71. 308,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.08, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

