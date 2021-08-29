Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of Workiva worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 339,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,431. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

