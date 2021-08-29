Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 117 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,104. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

