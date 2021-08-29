IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.