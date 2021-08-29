IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

