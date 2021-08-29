IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,724 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

