IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verastem worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verastem by 230.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 354,952 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.76 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $498.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

