IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

