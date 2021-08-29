IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CyberOptics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CyberOptics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $42.62 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $311.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.86.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

