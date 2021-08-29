IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

NYSE PINS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.