Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Infinera makes up about 2.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Infinera worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,321 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

