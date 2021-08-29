ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. ING Groep comprises 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.82. 1,657,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,602. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

