Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Holdings Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 855.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,382 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 71.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. 13,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,606. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93.

