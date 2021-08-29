Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Position Lowered by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 2.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 757.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $3,230,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54.

