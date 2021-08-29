Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 233.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period.

Shares of UJAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

