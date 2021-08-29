Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,881. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74.

