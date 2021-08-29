InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 152,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

