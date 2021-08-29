Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.53. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of £342.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86.

Get Hunting alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

HTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.