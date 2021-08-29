Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).
Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.53. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of £342.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -22.73%.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
