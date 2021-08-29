Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires 1,292 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $22,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

