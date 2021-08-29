Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Buys $11,662.22 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson acquired 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,662.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WTBA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

